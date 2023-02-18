Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.68.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

