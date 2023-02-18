Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 43,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 100,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 28,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.