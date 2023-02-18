Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

