Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,923 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 40.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Entegris Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

