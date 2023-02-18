Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP opened at $52.02 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

