Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
TAP opened at $52.02 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
