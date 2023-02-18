Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

DHI opened at $94.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

