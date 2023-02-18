Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 19,611 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,967,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,101,000 after buying an additional 575,551 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

