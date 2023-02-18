Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,271,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $239.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

