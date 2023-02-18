Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 5,894 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

JOUT stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $680.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More

