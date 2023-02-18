Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 574 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

