GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

G1A opened at €41.09 ($44.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.20).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

