GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

G1A opened at €41.09 ($44.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.20).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.