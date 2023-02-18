Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 625 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.59) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 0.5 %

LON GLEN opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £65.32 billion and a PE ratio of 525.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 543.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.77. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.