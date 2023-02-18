Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XYLD stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.
