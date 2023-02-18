Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 669.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GL opened at $122.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.