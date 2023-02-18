Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

