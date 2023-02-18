Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $176.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

