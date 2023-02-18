Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $274.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.