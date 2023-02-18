Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 26.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TLYS opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

