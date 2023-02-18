Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

