Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $236,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Timken by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TKR opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

