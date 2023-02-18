Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVC opened at $10.42 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $236.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

NGVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

