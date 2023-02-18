Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hooker Furnishings worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 138,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 14.1% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $151.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

