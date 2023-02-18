Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,270,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UVSP. Stephens lowered Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $133,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,275.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,953 shares of company stock worth $1,000,234 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

