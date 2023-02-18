Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 17,700 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Forestar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Forestar Group Price Performance

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $704.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.