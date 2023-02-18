Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 345,100 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of GoHealth worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 57,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $890,918.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,130,976 shares in the company, valued at $64,277,986.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 57,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $890,918.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,130,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,277,986.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 27,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $251,178.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,511,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,957,097.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 563,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,557 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoHealth stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

