Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $249,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

