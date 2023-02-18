H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in H World Group were worth $30,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in H World Group by 445.4% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after buying an additional 513,258 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. lifted its stake in H World Group by 448.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 425,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in H World Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 405,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in H World Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of HTHT opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.01. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

