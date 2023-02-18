Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.36.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.