Head to Head Review: GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) & Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Check-Cap N/A -41.95% -38.14%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.81 $1.92 billion N/A N/A Check-Cap N/A N/A -$17.20 million ($3.24) -1.08

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Check-Cap 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Check-Cap.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Check-Cap on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Check-Cap

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.