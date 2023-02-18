Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6,657.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

