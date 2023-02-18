HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR HLE opened at €79.40 ($85.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of €77.75 and a 200-day moving average of €74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €51.82 ($55.72) and a 1-year high of €82.55 ($88.76).

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

