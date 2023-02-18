Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HST opened at $16.94 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.