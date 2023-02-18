Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $16.94 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

