IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,046,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDXX opened at $496.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.76 and its 200-day moving average is $402.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.