Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

