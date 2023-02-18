indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 58,900 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 8.4 %

INDI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile



indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

