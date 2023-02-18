Innovid (NYSE:CTV) vs. AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Critical Analysis

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -18.93% -6.01% -4.81% AvePoint -16.61% -16.67% -10.30%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million 2.95 -$11.47 million ($0.71) -2.80 AvePoint $222.57 million 4.02 -$33.24 million ($0.19) -25.74

This table compares Innovid and AvePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innovid and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 AvePoint 0 2 0 0 2.00

Innovid presently has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 106.03%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than AvePoint.

Summary

Innovid beats AvePoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

