Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crocs alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.