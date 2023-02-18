Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Maurice Sciammas sold 1,639 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $806,896.09.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $502.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.41 and a 200-day moving average of $406.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

