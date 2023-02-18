Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Ordentlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.