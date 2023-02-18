Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Peter Ordentlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $29.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on SNDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.