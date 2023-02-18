Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Grabowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of research firms have commented on XPOF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.