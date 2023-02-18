Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,542 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,921.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

