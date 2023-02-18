Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,261 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $305.04 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.