Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,264 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.71 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

