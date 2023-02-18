Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,509 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 198.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $132.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

