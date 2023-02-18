Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1,873.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,132 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 145,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.



