Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,473 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

