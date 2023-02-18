Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 191.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.