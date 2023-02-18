Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $496.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

