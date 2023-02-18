Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887,974 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

MOS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

