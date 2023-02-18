Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,380 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $297.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

